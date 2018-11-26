Milly Johnson to host book signing in Wakefield

Best-selling romance author Milly Johnson will host a book signing in Wakefield today.

The Barnsley-born author will pay a visit to Taste Buds at the Station, in Wakefield Kirkgate station, to promote her new book, The Mother of All Christmases.

Milly, whose romantic fiction novels include The Teashop on the Corner and The Queen of Wishful Thinking, will hold a drop-in session from 5pm to 7pm today, Monday, November 26.

Nicola Stringer, the cafe's owner, said: "I've been a fan for a number of years, so I sent her a message asking if she'd be willing to hold a signing here.

"People can just come and drop in, we're doing it in conjunction with our cafe shop, we're doing tastings and things for the people that are coming.

"I'm a bit nervous and a bit excited, it's a big thing to get her."

The Mother of All Christmases will be available to purchase at the event, which is open to all.

For full details of the event, visit Taste Buds at the Station on Facebook.