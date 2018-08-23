Minsthorpe’s “marvellous” GCSE results

Minsthorpe Community College have praised their students for achieving a “marvellous” set of results.

A number of subjects showed impressive progress, with 25 percent of English grades in the grades 9-7 boundary, roughly equivalent to an A* or A grade by the old standards.

In a statement, the college said: “These GCSE results, following on from the excellent A level results last week, are evidence that the College has a significant impact on student achievement.

The results clearly show that the College significantly improves their attainment by the time that they sit their GCSEs and, even more so, if these students stay on to study at Post-16.

“This can be clearly seen by the number of students making extremely good progress over this time in a wide range of subjects.”

Special mention went to Millie Andrews, Ryan Inman, Rebecca Henfrey, Bailey Thomas and Holly Harrington, who all achieved wonderful results, with multiple grades in the 9-7 boundary.