Missing teenager girl with links to Knottingley found safe and well
Police have said a teenager who went missing from Selby and could have been in Knottingley has been found safe and well.
North Yorkshire Police appealed for information about the whereabouts of a 13-year-old who was last seen in Selby at around 4pm (January 30).
The force has today (January 31) issued an update.
It said: “The 13-year-old girl who was missing from Selby has been located safe and well this morning.
"Thank you to everyone who shared the appeal or called in with information.”