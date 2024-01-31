News you can trust since 1852
Missing teenager girl with links to Knottingley found safe and well

Police have said a teenager who went missing from Selby and could have been in Knottingley has been found safe and well.
By James Carney
Published 31st Jan 2024, 06:30 GMT
Updated 31st Jan 2024, 15:31 GMT
North Yorkshire Police appealed for information about the whereabouts of a 13-year-old who was last seen in Selby at around 4pm (January 30).

The force has today (January 31) issued an update.

It said: “The 13-year-old girl who was missing from Selby has been located safe and well this morning.

"Thank you to everyone who shared the appeal or called in with information.”