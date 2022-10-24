News you can trust since 1852
Missing Wakefield teenagers found

Two teenagers from the Wakefield district who were reported missing have been found.

By James Carney
40 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 24th Oct 2022, 4:24pm

Amy Flower and Alicia Vincent are safe, West Yorkshire Police confirmed.

A spokesman for force said: “Amy Flower and Alicia Vincent who were previously subject to a missing person appeal in Wakefield have been found safe and well.

“Thank you to all those who shared the appeal and assisted with our enquiries.”

If you need to report someone missing, please call your local police on 101 or visit your nearest police station.

