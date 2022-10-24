Missing Wakefield teenagers found
Two teenagers from the Wakefield district who were reported missing have been found.
By James Carney
40 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
24th Oct 2022, 4:24pm
Amy Flower and Alicia Vincent are safe, West Yorkshire Police confirmed.
A spokesman for force said: “Amy Flower and Alicia Vincent who were previously subject to a missing person appeal in Wakefield have been found safe and well.
“Thank you to all those who shared the appeal and assisted with our enquiries.”
