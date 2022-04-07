Missing Wakefield woman spotted on CCTV in a Scotland supermarket

Lorna Tilford, 51, was last seen in person in Ossett on Wednesday, March 30.

Police suggest she she travelled to Glasgow by bus and then on to Fort William, where she was spotted in the town's Morrisons supermarket on Friday, April 1, carrying a walking pole.

Officers from both West Yorkshire Police and Police Scotland are appealing for information that could help trace Lorna.

The image of Lorna Tilford in Morrisons, Fort William.

She was last seen she was wearing a dark waterproof coat, dark blue jeans, black gloves and brown boots.

She is described as around 5ft 10ins, with short blonde hair with pink highlights.

A police spokesman said: “Although Lorna does not have any known connections in Fort William, she has travelled to the area and we are keen to speak to her to make sure she is safe and well."

Anyone with information should contact police by calling 101 and quote incident number 0024 from April 6.