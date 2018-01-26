Monkey’s Business: A whirlwind romantic start to the new year

The start of 2018 has been a bit of a whirlwind and here’s why...

I had a really lovely time with my family in Wakefield over Christmas and then I set off for a life changing adventure to bonny Scotland for New Year. I was visiting my Barnsley boyfriend Matthew Coe’s sister and family in Edinburgh. It’s a long journey, so we decided to stop off for the night in beautiful Harrogate which, is one of my favourite places. We had a walk round the shops and then had a lovely dinner in Gino D’ Campo’s restaurant, which is always so much fun.

January 2017 NEWS RELEASE Warwick with Caroline Monk variety Club and Staff From Gala Bingo Gala Bingo Peterborough celebrates with Warwick Davis whilst presenting a cheque for �315,000 to Variety, The Childrens Charity Gala Bingo celebrated in its Peterborough club this weekend , having raised �315,000 since it launched its Charity game nearly six months ago for Variety, The Childrens Charity. Gala Bingo originally aimed to raise �250,000, but due to the generosity of its staff and customers throughout the Company, they managed to exceed this total. As the game has a further two months to go they expect the final total to be nearer �400,000! These fundraising efforts will go towards a pledge made by The Bingo Association to raise a staggering one million pounds by the end of 2018. warwick davis received the cheque on behalf of the Charity on Saturday from John Hempstead the club manager. ? The money raised by the new game will go to sponsoring Variety Sunshine coaches, fund a number of grants

Next day we were back on the road to Edinburgh. New Year’s Eve was epic but New Year’s Day was even better. My boyfriend of only three months went down on one knee and asked me to marry him. And guess what? I said yes! It felt right because when ya know, ya know. I have been all round the world but have some how ended up finding the one on my doorstep. On the way back home we stayed in a gorgeous hotel in Northumberland, then it was back to Harrogate for a celebratory dinner at The Orchid. It’s all been very romantic but we didn’t make it official until this week. My fiancé wanted to ask my dad for my hand in marriage first, so he went to The Three Houses pub in Sandal and took my dad outside for a chat.

My dad did say yes but then said I was a pain in the derriere and good luck to him. Charming eh…

Last week I was with the Star Wars legend Warwick Davis in Peterborough to mark Gala Bingo’s incredible achievement of raising £315,000 for Variety, the Children’s Charity. I adore Warwick and his family, they do so much for charity but they have also set up their own called Little People UK, which is dedicated to improving the quality of life for people with dwarfism. Next week I’m going to London to see Warwick’s new show Eugenius The Musical, can’t wait. Tonight I am at Leeds Arena to see my friend Joe McFadden on the Strictly tour. It seems weird he is now a profession dancer. Just goes to show, you can change your life at any age and at any time. Look at me, in two years I have moved to Yorkshire, bought a house, got a dog, met a man and am now getting hitched. Well, I best get booking a venue for my wedding and oh what to wear?

Ah Bridezilla here we come…

I was born in Essex but I grew up in Sandal, Wakefield. I spent five years working with Mike Oldfield in Ibiza and then ended up in London working as a music PR and a magazine columnist. I am now the celebrity manager at Variety, the children’s charity. I decided to move back to Yorkshire two years ago as I missed it so much. I bought a lovely house over looking Wakey canal, my family live down the road, I have a little dog called Blondie and I couldn’t be happier. I hope you enjoy reading about my life in Wakefield and around the country...