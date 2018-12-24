Moonlight Drive-In Cinema ‘will reopen in the New Year’

Moonlight Drive-In Cinemas could reopen their Castleford site in the New Year.

Mystery has surrounded the cinema chain since showings were cancelled unexpectedly earlier this month.

Customers told the Express they had been unable to reschedule their bookings, and were unable to get in touch with the company.

But according to Groupon, who sold discounted tickets to screenings at several Moonlight sites, the company plans to reopen in the New Year.

A spokesperson for Groupon said: “Customer satisfaction is incredibly important to us and we are sorry for the disappointment caused here.

“We’ve been in contact with the team at Moonlight Drive-In Cinemas and they have confirmed they will be reopening in the New Year and all purchased tickets will be valid for use.”

Speaking to the Express earlier this month, Marie Mosley said that she had pre-booked tickets to see The Grinch at Castleford’s Moonlight Drive-In Cinema on December 10, but claimed the film was never shown.

She said: “I took my children as a surprise. I’d got them really excited about going and it was something that they’d never done before.

“We were in our pyjamas and we’d got blankets and pillows in the car.

“I thought it was a little suspicious that there was nobody on the gate. We waited an hour after it was supposed to start, but there was nobody.”

The Express has made several attempts to contact the company, but has yet to receive a response.

Groupon said they had been in contact with all affected customers, and that customers would be able to reschedule their bookings, or request a full refund.

Email support@groupon.co.uk with any queries regarding pre-booked tickets.