Moorthorpe martial arts students have all the right moves
It was all kicking off at a Moorthorpe martial arts centre as students celebrated the end of the year with a presentation of their moves.
Around 50 students took part in the performance at ET Martial Arts Academy in front of parents, while top pupils were given awards for their work.
Displays were put on at Eamon Timmons' Martial Arts Academy.
Eamon Timmons with his award winners of 2018 at the ET Martial Arts Academy.
Martial arts performances were held at the Moorthorpe academy.
Displays are put on at Eamon Timmons' Martial Arts Academy.
