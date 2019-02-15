Moorthorpe Primary School ‘won’t stop until they are outstanding’

A school that was left in special measures eight years ago could be heading for top marks after a glowing Ofsted report.

Moorthorpe Primary School in South Elmsall was given a ‘good’ rating after receiving praise across all key areas.

Moorthorpe Primary given good Ofsted'Head teacher Deborah Birdsall with William, Aisha, Kiera, Brooke, Autumn, Finlee, Elliott and Rufus

But headteacher Deborah Birdsall, who only took up her post in September 2018, says the Regent Street school won’t be resting on its laurels and will strive to marked as ‘outstanding’ at their next inspection.

She said: “Despite our ‘good’ outcome we will not be taking our foot off the gas. We are already working on the points identified in the report to improve further.

“By addressing the areas of improvement identified on the inspection report, in addition to our other priorities, it will enable us to move towards the ‘outstanding’ quality of education all Moorthorpe pupils deserve.

“It’s a school full of potential.”

The school was heavily criticised during a visit in 2011 when it was deemed ‘inadequate’ – the lowest possible overall rating.

For the latest report, the inspectors visited in December and published the results recently, saying Mrs Birdsall had ‘acted decisively to challenge under performance’, praised the teaching and pupils’ behaviour and were encouraged by attempts to tackle absences which were flagged up by Ofsted last year.

Mrs Birdsall added: “I am delighted and extremely proud of the Ofsted report which showed we are ‘good’ in all areas. I wasn’t surprised because it matched our own school self-evaluation.

“They told us to continue our progress with the priorities we had already identified.

“We have high expectations and have taken quick decisive action to address under performance and previous Ofsted recommendations.

“Ofsted acknowledged the substantial impact we have made in a short period of time.”

She says the school have implemented a number of initiatives, including securing funding a for a breakfast club.