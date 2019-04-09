More than 100 homes without power in Wakefield village

More than 100 homes are without power in Wakefield this morning after an unexpected problem with electricity cables.

Northern Powergrid reports than around 120 homes in Walton, to the south-east of the city centre, have been without power since 7.50am this morning.

A team is working to restore power to the houses, the company said.

On their live power cut map, Northern Powergrid said: "The power cut affecting your property has been caused by an unexpected problem with the electricity cable that serves your area."

It is estimated that power will be restored by 11.30am.

Have you been affected by the power cut? Tell us on Twitter and Facebook.