More than 70 people arrested for drink and drug driving in Wakefield in December 2018

More than 70 people were arrested for drink or drug driving in Wakefield last month.

West Yorkshire Police's 'Not The Usual Suspects' campaign, which ran from December 1 to December 31, aimed to raise awareness of the consequences of getting behind the wheel while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

It saw every operational police vehicle issued with a breathalyser kit, and resulted in a total of 284 arrests for drink driving and 92 for drug driving.

Those arrested ranged from the ages of 15 to 84.

During this period, Wakefield saw a total of 77 arrests, 58 of which were for alcohol and 19 for drugs.

Chief Inspector Chris Corkindale, Head of Roads Policing, said: “Some of those arrested will have come to our attention as a result of collisions on our roads while others were caught before tragedy struck.

“The public’s response in reporting people they believed to be drink or drug driving has been immense. It is a simple fact that getting behind the wheel while under the influence of drink or drugs puts yourself and others at risk, which can never be acceptable.

“The hundreds of people we’ve arrested over the last month are now facing a new year with the prospect of losing their licence and potentially their livelihood depending on the job they do.

“During December, we have highlighted the number of people arrested for drink and drug driving on West Yorkshire’s roads and had a fantastic public response to this.

"We do however appreciate that the majority of West Yorkshire’s motorists are responsible drivers. Please rest assured that we work all year round to keep you safe on our roads and will continue to do so.”