Morrisons launches new posh salads range

Morrisons has launched a new range of posh boxed salads at a fraction of typical high street prices.

More than 25 salads will be available in stores across the country. The boxes range in price from £1.50 to £3.25, or can be bought as part of the supermarket’s £3.50 lunchtime meal deal - along with a drink and snack.

The new range is made with high quality ingredients, with many high in fibre and protein. Eight of the salads are vegetarian, two are vegan and two are calorie counted.

The £3.25 boxes include:

Prawn and mango salad (£3.25) – Prawn and mango pieces with an orzo, red pepper, onion and chive pasta salad, chilli and herb dressing and a tender-leaf salad.

Salmon and new potato salad (£3.25) – Sweet chilli hot smoked salmon fillet with a barley, black quinoa, beetroot and apple salad, baby new potatoes, French dressing, a lemon wedge and baby spinach.

Veggie Buddah Salad (£3.25) – Grains with butter beans, kale, broccoli and onion in a herb dressing.

Chicken, bacon and avocado salad (£3.25) – Chicken fillet with baby new potatoes, avocado, smoked bacon, French dressing, a lemon wedge and tender-leaf salad.

Topped Sushi Salad - California sushi rolls with soft cheese, red pepper and chive, seafood, cucumber and rocket, prawn, red pepper, sweet chilli and sesame. Served with beetroot and broccoli slaw, crispy fried onions and peri peri mayonnaise.

The cheaper £1.50 options include a chickpea and houmous snack pot, a chicken and super green pot and an egg and spinach snackpot.

The range is designed to make eating healthy salads more affordable for customers every day of the week. The equivalent salad boxes on the high street can cost up to £6.35 at some high street coffee shop chains.

Ben White, Food to Go Buyer, at Morrisons said: “We’ve listened to customers who’ve told us that they want more affordable take-away salad boxes. They are a great way for our customers to have some nutritious and healthy lunch on the go.”

Morrisons boxed salads will be available at Morrisons stores nationwide in January. For more information, visit www.morrisons.com/new-year-new-you.