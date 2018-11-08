Morrisons’ monstrous new 10-item breakfast sandwich now being served in Wakefield

Morrisons has launched its biggest breakfast sandwich yet - the Builders Big Breakfast Butty.

The store on Dewsbury Road is making the butty, which weighs in at a heafty three quarters of a kilo and is a full four inches deep.

The butty is packed with the cooked breakfast essentials including bacon, hash browns or potato scones, sausages, baked beans, mushrooms, egg and tomato.

The supermarket’s new breakfast behemoth contains the main ingredients of Morrisons café’s best loved breakfast – Big Daddy Breakfast – and will cost just £5.

Morrisons Café team searched far and wide to find a big enough bap to hold the 10-item breakfast, settling on an extra-large seven-inch bap that is capable of holding the massive filling and sturdy enough to give customers the option to have the giant fried breakfast butty to go.

The Builders Big Breakfast Butty has been created by Morrisons foodmakers after café regulars reported not always having the time to sit down and enjoy their beloved Big Breakfast in the café so in response, the café team has made the breakfast sandwich to go with a foil wrapping to keep it warm.

The Builders Big Breakfast Butty boasts:

·Two rashers of back bacon

·Two hash browns or potato scones in Scotland

·Two pork sausages

·Baked beans

·Mushrooms

·Fried egg

·Grilled tomato

Ben Goodhand, said: “Customers were telling us that they didn’t always have the time to have breakfast in the café so we set about creating an on-the-go version. It’s the biggest butty we’ve ever made and not for the faint-hearted.”

The Builders Big Breakfast Butty also comes in a vegetarian version, which boasts:

·Three Quorn sausages

·Two hash browns

·Baked beans

·Mushrooms

·Two Fried eggs

·Two Grilled tomato

Butty buffs can either enjoy their Builders Big Breakfast Butty in the store’s café or if they’re short on time, they can grab it to go.

