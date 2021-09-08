Motorcyclist from Wakefield killed after collision with car
A motorcyclist has died after colliding with a car in West Yorkshire.
Wednesday, 8th September 2021, 4:44 pm
Emergency services were called at around 7.55pm on Tuesday, September 7, to reports of a serious road traffic collision on the Hebden Bridge Road, Oxenhope, near Bradford.
A black and green Kawasaki motorcycle was in collision with a white Volkswagen Polo.
The rider of the motorcycle, a 38 year-old male sadly died at the scene.
Although he lived in the Keighley area, it is understood that he was originally from the Wakefield area.