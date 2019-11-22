Motorists advised to avoid parts of Castleford due to police incident AND flooding cause

Wakefield Council is warning motorists of major delays around Castleford today because of the ongoing police incident and a major water leak.

Lock Lane and Barnsdale Road in Castleford remain closed due to the ongoing police incident, which started yesterday.

The live traffic situation for the burst water main, which is causing major problems in Castleford this morning (photo thanks to Tracey Cook Osborne) and the police incident at Lock Lane, which is still ongoing.

In addition this morning, there is a major water leak at on Leeds Road, Castleford, which has also resulted in the road being closed from the junctions with Front Street and Lisheen Avenue.

Yorkshire Water and Wakefield Highways are aware and dealing with the event, but no details yet on timescale to repair/reopen the road.

Motorists are advised to avoid both areas and use alternative routes as traffic congestion is already building.

Suggested alternative route is via A639 and A659.