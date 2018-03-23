Motorway to be closed for overnight resurfacing work

DRIVERS will continue to face delays as roadworks on the M62 continue through this weekend.

Highways England said the eastbound carriageway of the M62 from junction 30 for Wakefield/Rothwell to junction 31 for Castleford/Normanton will be fully closed overnight for the next three nights.

The eastbound M62 carriageway will then be fully closed overnight from junction 31 to junction 32 for Pontefract on Sunday, March 25.

The westbound M62 carriageway has been fully closed overnight from junction 31 to junction 30 every night and will also be closed tonight and Friday night.

The closures, which are for resurfacing work, will take place between 8pm and 6am.

Drivers are being advised to follow clearly-signed diversion routes and Highways England has apologised for the inconvenience.