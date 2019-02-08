Mountain bikers warned to stay off country park trails

Unofficial mountain bike trails made through Newmillerdam Country Park are to be removed by Wakefield Council over damage and safety fears.

A number of trails have been made through the beauty spot and several fires were started along them last year to which the fire service had to be called on three occasions.

The Friends of Newmillerdam say the tracks have been made without permission and are causing irreparable damage to the woodland.

A statement written by the Friends reads: “In constructing the trail, the natural habitat has been damaged. This is criminal damage.

“Trees have been felled and wild flowers have been dug up so that ramps and jumps could be created.

“Wild flowers and vegetation continue to be damaged by bikes passing over the ground.

“The track was also created close to badger sets, and therefore could put the local wildlife at risk.”