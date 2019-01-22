MP Andrea Jenkyns calls for tougher punishments for vandals following Outwood Memorial Hall attack

Andrea Jenkyns raised the vandalism of Outwood Memorial Hall as she called for tougher punishments for vandals in the House of Commons this week.

Vandals broke windows, threw paint and stole hundreds of pounds of equipment in an attack on the hall while it was closed for Christmas.

Outwood Memorial Hall

The cost of damage and theft was estimated to be in excess of £3,000.

Mrs Jenkyns, MP for the Morley and Outwood constituency, said she was "saddened and shocked" by the vandalism when she visited the hall earlier this month.

Speaking in the House of Commons yesterday, she called for tougher punishments for those found guilty of such crimes.

Vandals smashed windows in the attack over Christmas.

She said: "Over the Christmas period, the Outwood Memorial Hall in my constituency was vandalised.

"The community centre and war memorial were damaged, and possessions stolen include a wheelchair which was used by the Outwood stroke club.

"This is a truly sickening crime that has caused great distress to our community.

"What plans does my honourable friend have to increase the sentences for those found guilty of such offences?"

Speaking in response, Victoria Atkins, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for the Home Department, said: "Everyone has the right to feel safe in their local community.

"Robust legislation is in place to tackle such crimes, from the antisocial-behaviour powers in the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, to criminal damage offences—and, indeed, violence offences, if those are appropriate on the facts of the case."