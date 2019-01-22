MP plants tree in Outwood Park for the Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy

MP Andrea Jenkyns has planted a tree in Outwood Park as part of the Queens Commonwealth Canopy project.

The initiative, which brings together a network of forest conservation projects, was launched in 2015 to mark Her Majesty’s lifetime of service to the Commonwealth and to preserve green spaces and indigenous forests.

The tree was donated by the Woodland Trust in support of ITV’s landmark documentary, The Queen’s Green Planet. The documentary followed Her Majesty the Queen and the canopy project which brings together her commitment to the Commonwealth and her little-known love of trees.

At the heart of the film, which was screened in April, was a conversation between the Queen and Sir David Attenborough filmed in the gardens of Buckingham Palace last summer.

The trees were provided to more than 500 MPs, including Ms Jenkyns.

Two trees have already been planted in the Morley and Outwood constituency - one in Gildersome and one in Drighlington.

Ms Jenkyns donated the third tree to the Friends of Outwood Park and planted the sapling with help from six-year-old James, who won an award with Beavers this week.

They were joined by local councillor Nic Stansby and the Friends of Outwood Park volunteers.

Ms Jenkyns said: “I was so pleased to plant this sapling for the Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy in Outwood Park. I want to give a huge thank you to James for helping me plant it. With the love and care of the fantastic Friends of Outwood Park volunteers, it will grow tall and stand here for many years to come, making Outwood greener and reminding us of the Queen’s great contribution to the Commonwealth.”