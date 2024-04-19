MP urges rail companies to fix landslip problem after Wakefield district town left without trains for more than a month

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Train services between Leeds and Knottingley were cancelled after a landslip caused blocked lines on March 10.

Rail replacement bus services have been in place since the incident.

Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford MP Yvette Cooper expressed concern at how look it has been taking to fix the problem.

She said: "We've had no trains through Knottingley for weeks as a result of the landslip and I’m really concerned about how long this is taking to put right and the impact it is having on commuters and on the town.

"I’ve been in contact with Network Rail and Northern Rail now and they tell me that work is underway, but I’m urging them to make this a top priority to get the line safely open again.

"Our towns need good local bus and train services and too often across the north of England we’ve been let down."

Other stops on the route that have been affected by the cancellations include stations in Wakefield, Pontefract, Featherstone and Streethouse.

Following the landslip, a spokesperson for Northern said: “Due to a safety inspection of the track between Pontefract Monkhill and Knottingley all lines are currently blocked.

“Services running through these stations have been cancelled, with disruption expected until Tuesday, 19 March.

"Rail replacement transport has been organised but customers are advised to check before they travel.”

Journey times were expected to be extended by 45 minutes with bus replacement services.