MP Yvette Cooper calls on MPs to stop no deal Brexit

Pontefract and Castleford MP Yvette Cooper said it was time for MPs to act to stop a no deal Brexit.

She has tabled a bill for Parliament to have a vote on whether to extend Article 50 if no decision is reached by the March 29 deadline.

She said: “The bill doesn’t stop Brexit or decide what kind of Brexit we should have or what kind of deal would work.

“Nor does it affect the result of the referendum. It doesn’t revoke article 50, it just avoids us crashing out with no deal in place at the end of March.”

She also claimed Prime Minister Theresa May and a majority of MPs privately wanted this to happen.

She added: “Unpopular as it is to say it, someone has to admit that if things aren’t sorted soon then the government and country need more time.”