Mum-of-three gives heartfelt thanks to generous community that saved Christmas

A KINDHEARTED community has dug deep to help a Pontefract mum-of-three who lost her wages that were set aside to buy her children’s Christmas presents.

Kerry Stevens posted a desperate plea on Facebook for anyone who may have found her monthly pay packet which she could not find after she had left work at Hillside Fisheries in Ackworth.

Despite her heartfelt plea being shared more than 4,000 times, and with dozens of kind messages posted, the money has not been recovered.

However, a GoFundMe page was set up by Kerry’s friend, Paul Christian, and within a few days more than £1,200 was raised with more than 80 people pledging to hellp.

Paul, from South Kirkby, said: “She’s a local lass who I’ve known pretty much all of my life and is so hard working. She is such a likeable woman and I know how she would have felt when she realised she had lost that money.

“It was just so upsetting when I found it, I was devastated for her. She is so hard working and I’ve known her work two jobs to help her children.

“I can’t see the money being handed in so hopefully this will make it better for her.

“I’m surprised by how much has been raised by the village, they have really got together when it’s needed. It’s a really good community.”

Kerry, 43, who admits she was overwhelmed by the gesture, explained: “I locked the shop after work and I had the money in my hand along with a notice, I threw the piece of paper away but when I got home realised my wage had gone.

“I backtracked everywhere I had been.

“I’d like to hope that if it’s found, some kind person would hand it in.

“I did not realise that anybody had done this but Paul said it’s because I’d helped him and his kids out. It shows my kids that kindness pays off one way or another. It’s made my Christmas a lot better.”