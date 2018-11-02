Music group’s name gets a makeover

One of Wakefield’s oldest music societies has announced it is re-branding.

The former Recorded Music Society, established in 1942 as the Wakefield Gramophone Society, has announced it is changing its name to the Wakefield Music Appreciation Group.

The group’s publicity officer, Chris Pearman, said: “We hope this new name will give people a better idea of what the group is all about. Interest in classical music has never been greater, with the very popular Classic FM radio station being a favourite of many, and it’s in this spirit that the group’s motto ‘educate and entertain’ was devised.”

Those interested in joining the group, which meets on alternate Thursday evenings as the Friends Meeting House in Thornhill Street, call Chris on 01924-371546 for more information,