Today, August 23, is National Burger Day.

So whether it’s a classic seasame seed bun cheeseburger to a stilton-topped pattie in brioche, pickles or no pickles - but definitely fries - here are 7 of the top spots in Wakefield to get a burger, according to TripAdvisor.

New Inn, Shay lane, Wakefield.

The Kaye Arms, 29 Wakefield Road, Grange Moor.

Frankie and Benny's, Colinsway.

Robatary. 25-27 Northgate. They are offering a beer and burger for �8.

The Grill Pit, Bullring.

The Cow Shed, 53 Northgate.