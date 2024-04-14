A1M minibus crash: 17 injured following serious incident near Pontefract

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Shortly after 7pm yesterday (April 13), police received a number of calls reporting a minibus had overturned on the Northbound carriageway, near junction 40 of the A1, with passengers inside.

The collision involved a black Skoda Fabia and an Iris single decker minibus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were 17 people injured and taken to hospital for treatment, with seven of those thought to have suffered serious injuries.

Police in Wakefield are appealing for anyone with any information, including dash cam footage, to come forward.

Enquiries into the circumstances regarding the collision remain ongoing with officers from the Roads Policing Unit.

Initial enquiries also suggest there is a third vehicle involved, a white car, which has not yet been identified.

Anyone with information including dash cam footage relating to the collision or the unidentified white car, who has not yet spoken to the police, is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit via the livechat function on the website or by calling 101 quoting reference 13240197597.