A1M minibus crash: 17 injured following serious incident near Pontefract
and live on Freeview channel 276
Shortly after 7pm yesterday (April 13), police received a number of calls reporting a minibus had overturned on the Northbound carriageway, near junction 40 of the A1, with passengers inside.
The collision involved a black Skoda Fabia and an Iris single decker minibus.
There were 17 people injured and taken to hospital for treatment, with seven of those thought to have suffered serious injuries.
Enquiries into the circumstances regarding the collision remain ongoing with officers from the Roads Policing Unit.
Initial enquiries also suggest there is a third vehicle involved, a white car, which has not yet been identified.
Anyone with information including dash cam footage relating to the collision or the unidentified white car, who has not yet spoken to the police, is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit via the livechat function on the website or by calling 101 quoting reference 13240197597.
Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.