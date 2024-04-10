Police share concerns for the welfare of two missing girls from Pontefract
Ella and Hollie are believed to be together and may have travelled to Leeds.
Ella is 12 and of slim build and is thought to be wearing cream Crocs and a light blue Lavetti coat.
Hollie is 16, also of slim build and approximately 5ft 2ins tall.
She had earlier been seen wearing pink leggings and a pink top.
Enquiries are ongoing to locate Ella and Hollie, as there are concerns for their welfare.
Anyone with information that may assist in locating Ella and/or Hollie is asked to contact police in Wakefield on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.
The log reference is 1683 of April 9.