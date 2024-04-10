Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ella and Hollie are believed to be together and may have travelled to Leeds.

Ella is 12 and of slim build and is thought to be wearing cream Crocs and a light blue Lavetti coat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hollie is 16, also of slim build and approximately 5ft 2ins tall.

Ella Bond and Hollie Hewlett have both been reported missing from Pontefract.

She had earlier been seen wearing pink leggings and a pink top.

Enquiries are ongoing to locate Ella and Hollie, as there are concerns for their welfare.

Anyone with information that may assist in locating Ella and/or Hollie is asked to contact police in Wakefield on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.