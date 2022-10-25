Earlier this month, The National Grid set out a ‘worst case scenario’, in which homes throughout the country could see winter power cuts should Russia shut down access to natural gas in mainland Europe.

Gas-burning power stations have accounted for 43 per cent of the UK’s electricity supply this year which means if the UK cannot get enough natural gas from Europe, blackouts could become a possibility.

Following the news, refrigeration experts at ADK Kooling have offered advice to UK homeowners to help ease their panic.

Electricity pylons transporting electricity for the National Grid. The National Grid has warned the UK of possibilities of blackouts over the coming months. Photo by Daniel LEAL /Getty Images)

In protecting your frozen food, Omar Idrissi from ADK Kooling said: “The most common concern is homeowners asking how long their fridge freezers can go without power.

“The good news is that a working refrigerator will keep your food safe for up to four hours, and with the blackouts only lasting three hours, your food should be perfectly fine and safe to consume within this period. However, if your fridge freezer is left without power for more than four hours, you should throw away perishable foods such as meat, eggs, fish, and poultry, along with any leftovers.”

In protecting your food, the refrigeration experts offered four keys tips, should a blackout occur:

Keep doors closed

Try not to open your refrigerator door during the period of a blackout. Doing so will let cold air escape and warm air in, which could cause issues with the freshness of your food.

Move frozen food to the bottom of the freezer

Keep food grouped together in the lower portion of your freezer to help keep it frozen for as long as possible.

Buy ice packs ahead of time

Fill your freezer with plenty of ice and gel packs; this way, if the power goes out, you can extend the life of your perishable food.

Get refrigerator and freezer thermometers

Thermometers like these can help you keep track of your food quality in the event of a power outage.

Information courtesy of ADK Cooling.