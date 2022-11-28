News you can trust since 1852
Wakefield coroner makes make appeal to trace family of Leeds woman, Marian Williams

Wakefield Coroner’s Office is appealing for relatives of a Leeds woman to come forward.

By Kara McKune
20 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 28th Nov 2022, 2:09pm
Wakefield Coroner's Court.
Coroners are appealing for help to trace any relatives of Marian Williams, who passed away earlier this month aged 66 years old.

She lived at 55 Heights Drive in Leeds, LS12 3SY and died on Monday November 5 2022

Anyone with any information is asked to get in touch with the Wakefield Coroner's Office at 71 Northgate, Wakefield WF1 3BS, by telephoning staff on 01924 302180.

