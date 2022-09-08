It has been announced that the 96-year-old head of state - Britain's longest serving monarch - has passed away at Balmoral, in Scotland,

Councillor David Jones, Mayor of Wakefield, said: “It is with great sadness that we have received the news that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has today sadly passed away.

“Her loss will be mourned by people across the nation and the world, including by many people in this district.

Queen Elizabeth, pictured in 2005, when large crowds welcomed her to Wakefield Cathedral for the Maundy Thursday service.

“Her reign has been the longest in British history and she is greatly admired by many people for her life-long commitment to the service of her country.

“I am today writing to the Palace to offer our sincere condolences of behalf of the Council and residents in the district.

Coun Denise Jeffery, Leader of Wakefield Council, said: “This is very sad news and our condolences go to the Royal family.

“During her long reign, Queen Elizabeth has been a consistent presence in national life, known and recognised across the world for her devoted public service.

Wakefield Council Leader Denise Jeffery said Queen Elizabeth lived her life with unwavering dedication during her long reign.

“Many people will over the coming days and weeks pay tribute to her and reflect on her long life, and how it has touched their own lives.

“Many residents will have fond memories of Queen Elizabeth – from her visits to the district on a number of occasions, including in 2005, when large crowds welcomed her to Wakefield Cathedral for the Maundy Thursday service.

“Others, will have met her through receiving recognition for their public service, and will no doubt be recalling those memories at this time.

“Queen Elizabeth was an inspiration to many, and lived her life with unwavering dedication to this country over her long reign. Her work and her remarkable commitment to national life will leave a lasting legacy for generations to come.”

Wakefield Mayor David Jones said he is writing to Buckingham Palace to offer condolences of behalf of residents in the district.

Coun Tony Homewood, Leader of Wakefield's Conservative Group, said: "The people of Wakefield District mourn the loss of our late sovereign.

"Our thoughts and sympathies go out to her family at this very sad time.

"She has represented the very best of Britain and will continue to be loved and remembered for a very long time.