West Yorkshire traffic update: Severe delays on M62 Eastbound and Westbound

Congestion

M62 - Severe delays of 14 minutes and delays easing on M62 Westbound between J24 A629 (Ainley Top) and J22 A672 (Rishworth Moor). Average speed 20 mph.

M62 - Average speed 30 mph on M62 Eastbound between J22 A672 (Rishworth Moor) and J23 A640 New Hey Road (Huddersfield).

Slow moving traffic on the M62

M62 - Delays of five minutes on M62 Eastbound between J24 A629 (Ainley Top) and J25 A644 Wakefield Road (Brighouse). Average speed 20 mph.

M62 - Delays of seven minutes and delays easing on M62 Westbound between J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley) and J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar). Average speed 20 mph.

M62 - Severe delays of 16 minutes and delays easing on M62 Eastbound between J25 A644 Wakefield Road (Brighouse) and J27 M621 (Gildersome). Average speed 15 mph.

A58, Hipperholme - Delays of three minutes and delays easing on A58 Leeds Road Eastbound between Lower Brea and Whitehall Street. Average speed ten mph.

A629, Halifax - Delays of seven minutes and delays increasing on A629 Huddersfield Road Northbound in Skircoat Green. Average speed ten mph.

A58, Sowerby Bridge - Delays of four minutes on A58 Wharf Street Eastbound between Parkfield Drive and A6139 Tuel Lane. Average speed ten mph.

M1 J42 (Lofthouse) and J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar). Average speed 20 mph.

Incidents

M62 - Queueing traffic due to earlier vehicle fire on M62 Eastbound from J22 A672 (Rishworth Moor) to J23 A640 New Hey Road (Huddersfield). Cameras show that all traffic has been released after being held since around 13:50.

M62 - Queueing traffic on M62 both ways around J27 M621 (Gildersome). In the construction area.

A58, Hipperholme - Heavy traffic on A58 Halifax Road Eastbound at A644 Denholme Gate Road (Hipperholme Crossroads).

A629, Halifax - Heavy traffic on A629 Salterhebble Hill Southbound at Rookery Lane.

A58, Sowerby Bridge - Slow traffic on A58 Town Hall Street both ways at Walton Street.

Road closures

Stocks Lane, Mount Tabor - Road closed due to construction on Stocks Lane both ways from New Road to Stocks Lane.

Stocks Lane, Mount Tabor - Road closed due to emergency repairs on Stocks Lane both ways from High Street to Mount Tabor Road.

Lower Mill Bank Road - Road closed due to construction on Lower Mill Bank Road both ways from Mill Bank Road to Lane Head Road.

King Cross Road, Halifax - Road closed due to construction on King Cross Road Eastbound from A646 Skircoat Moor Road to Queens Road.

Calder Terrace, Copley - Road closed due to water main work on Calder Terrace both ways from Copley Lane to Mill Street.

Bankhouse lane, Halifax - Road closed due to construction on Bankhouse Lane both ways from A629 Salterhebble Hill to A6026 Wakefield Road.

Ridge View Road, Brighouse - Road closed due to gas main work on Ridge View Road both ways from Close Lea to Thornhill Road.

Capel Street, Brighouse - Road closed due to gas main work on Capel Street both ways between A643 Bramston Street and Thornhill Road.

Canterbury Road, Dewsbury - Road closed due to construction on Canterbury Road both ways between Bywell Road and Ripon Road.

A6194, Wakefield - Road closed due to construction on A6194 both ways between the Shell Garage and Novale Way.

Roadworks

A646, Todmorden - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A646 Halifax Road at Castle Lane.

Charlestow Road, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Charlestown Road at Pollard Street North.

Bank Bottom, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Bank Bottom around Cripplegate.

A643, Brighouse - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A643 Clifton Common at America Lane.

A643, Cleckheaton - Give take traffic due to telecoms work on A643 Westgate at Sykes Street.

A58, Birkenshaw - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on A58 Whitehall Road West at Heathfield Lane.

M62 - One lane closed and narrow lanes due to major construction on M62 both ways around J27 M621 (Gildersome). The hard shoulder is closed, so will not be in use during busy periods.

B6117, Station Road, Dewsbury - Give take traffic due to electricity work on B6117 Station Road at Brewery Lane.

A642 - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on A642 Horbury Road at Cumbrian Way.

Storrs Hill Road, Horbury - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Storrs Hill Road at Baring-Gould Way.

A642 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A642 Aberford Road both ways at Bottom Boat Road.

