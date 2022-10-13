Here is your morning West Yorkshire traffic update for Thursday, October 13.

Incidents

M62, Queueing traffic on M62 Eastbound from J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar) to J27 M621 (Gildersome). Congestion to J25 (Brighouse). In the construction area.

M62 - Slow traffic due to earlier vehicle fire on M62 Eastbound from J30 A642 (Rothwell) to J31 A655 (Castleford). Lane one (of three) was closed. All lanes have been re-opened.

Slow moving traffic on the M62.

A58, Hipperholme - Slow traffic on A58 Leeds Road both ways at Upper Sutherland Road. In the construction area.

A638, Wakefield - Queueing traffic on A638 Doncaster Road both ways at A6194 Neil Fox Way

Congestion

M62 - Severe delays of 24 minutes and delays increasing on M62 Eastbound between J24 A629 (Ainley Top) and J27 M621 (Gildersome). Average speed 15 mph.

M62 - Delays of two minutes and delays easing on M62 Westbound between J32 A639 Colorado Way (Pontefract) and J30 A642 (Rothwell). Average speed 30 mph.

M62 - Delays of three minutes on M62 Eastbound between J30 A642 (Rothwell) and J31 A655 (Castleford).

A638, Wakefield - Delays of nine minutes and delays increasing on A638 Doncaster Road Westbound between B6378 Pontefract Road and B6389 Agbrigg Road. Average speed ten mph.

A629, Halifax - Delays of seven minutes on A629 Huddersfield Road Northbound between Elland Riorges Link (Lowfields Business Park Roundabout) and Jubilee Road. Average speed ten mph.

Road closures

Stocks Lane, Mount Tabor - Road closed due to construction on Stocks Lane both ways from New Road to Stocks Lane.

Stocks Lane, Mount Tabor - Road closed due to emergency repairs on Stocks Lane both ways from High Street to Mount Tabor Road.

Lower Mill Bank Road - Road closed due to construction on Lower Mill Bank Road both ways from Mill Bank Road to Lane Head Road.

A647, Halifax - Road closed due to burst water main on A647 Boothtown Road both ways between Woodlands Road and Bankfield View. Detour in operation - For Bus Service 22. Also Affecting School bus services C53, C54 and TA6.

Bankhouse lane, Halifax - Road closed due to construction on Bankhouse Lane both ways from A629 Salterhebble Hill to A6026 Wakefield Road.

B6112, Sowood - Road closed due to water main work on B6112 New Road both ways from Park Lane to Gosport Lane.

Capel Street, Brighouse - Road closed due to gas main work on Capel Street both ways between A643 Bramston Street and Thornhill Road.

A6194, Wakefield - Road closed due to construction on A6194 both ways between the Shell Garage and Novale Way.

Roadworks

Gibbet Street, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on Gibbet Street at Warley Road.

Charlestown Road, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Charlestown Road at Pollard Street North.

Bank Bottom, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Bank Bottom around Cripplegate.

B6114, Elland - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on B6114 Dewsbury Road near Whitwell Green Lane.

A643, Brighouse - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A643 Clifton Common at America Lane.

A58, Hipperholme - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A58 Leeds Road at Upper Sutherland Road.

A649, Hipperholme - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A649 Wakefield Road at St Giles Road.

A649, Lightcliffe - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A649 Wakefield Road near Lightcliffe Primary School.

M62 - One lane closed and narrow lanes due to major construction on M62 both ways around J27 M621 (Gildersome). The hard shoulder is closed, so will not be in use during busy periods.

A642 - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A642 Aberford Road both ways at Bottom Boat Road.

