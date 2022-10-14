Here is your morning West Yorkshire traffic update for Friday, October 14.

Incidents

M62 - Slow traffic on M62 Eastbound from J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar) to J27 M621 (Gildersome). In the construction area.

Congestion

Slow moving traffic on the M62

Delays of five minutes and delays increasing on M62 Eastbound between M62 (Hartshead Moor Services) and J27 M621 (Gildersome). Average speed 25 mph.

Road closures

Stocks Lane, Mount Tabor - Road closed due to construction on Stocks Lane both ways from New Road to Stocks Lane.

Stocks Lane, Mount Tabor - Road closed due to emergency repairs on Stocks Lane both ways from High Street to Mount Tabor Road.

Lower Mill Bank Road - Road closed due to construction on Lower Mill Bank Road both ways from Mill Bank Road to Lane Head Road.

A647, Halifax - Road closed due to burst water main on A647 Boothtown Road both ways between Woodlands Road and Bankfield View. Detour in operation - For Bus Service 22. Also Affecting School bus services C53, C54 and TA6.

Bankhouse lane, Halifax - Road closed due to construction on Bankhouse Lane both ways from A629 Salterhebble Hill to A6026 Wakefield Road.

Capel Street, Brighouse - Road closed due to gas main work on Capel Street both ways between A643 Bramston Street and Thornhill Road.

A6194, Wakefield - Road closed due to construction on A6194 both ways between the Shell Garage and Novale Way.

Roadworks

Gibbet Street, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on Gibbet Street at Warley Road.

Gibbet Street, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on Gibbet Street at Spring Hall Lane.

Charlestown Road, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Charlestown Road at Pollard Street North.

Bank Bottom, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Bank Bottom around Cripplegate.

B6114, Elland - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on B6114 Dewsbury Road near Whitwell Green Lane.

A643, Brighouse - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A643 Clifton Common at America Lane.

A644, Brighouse - Temporary traffic signals due to electricity work on A644 Halifax Road at Granny Hall Lane.

A58, Hipperholme - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A58 Leeds Road at Upper Sutherland Road.

A649, Hipperholme - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A649 Wakefield Road at St Giles Road.

A649, Lightcliffe - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A649 Wakefield Road near Lightcliffe Primary School.

M62 - One lane closed and narrow lanes due to major construction on M62 both ways around J27 M621 (Gildersome). The hard shoulder is closed, so will not be in use during busy periods.

A642, Stanley - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A642 Aberford Road both ways at Bottom Boat Road.

A6539, Castleford - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A6539 Leeds Road at Joffre Avenue.

B6136, Castleford - Temporary traffic signals due to electricity work on B6136 Sheepwalk Lane at Woodlands Avenue.

