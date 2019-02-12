New £20.8million Pontefract Park leisure centre a step closer to being built

Work will start next month on the £20.8million Five Towns Leisure and Wellbeing Hub in Pontefract Park.

Planning permission has now been granted and work on site will begin in March. The hub will be the largest of its kind ever built in the Wakefield district.

Facilities at the leisure centre will include a 10-lane swimming pool, studio pool with moveable floor, and a splash pad water confidence area.

The centre will also have a gym, exercise studios, climbing activity, café and soft play area as well as meeting and referral rooms for community use.

Outside there will be four tennis courts, a wellbeing garden and interactive play area, a full size 3G Artificial Grass pitch and car parking.

Councillor Jacquie Speight, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Sport, said: “This is fantastic news for the Five Towns as people will get the first class facilities they deserve, benefitting current residents and future generations.

“This new, state-of-the art leisure facility will give people the chance to access sport, recreation, social and wellbeing activities, and enjoy a healthy life.

“It will play a part in tackling health issues such as childhood obesity, long term respiratory and circulatory diseases, and mental health conditions. It will also support our efforts to reduce social isolation among older people.”

The flagship leisure facility is due to open in autumn 2020.