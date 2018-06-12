New business network club keeps growing

A new business networking group that supports the Prince of Wales Hospice has been going from strength to strength.

Club 5, which launched in November last year, continues to grow its membership and has increasing support from local businesses.

The scheme has already raised more than £10,000 for the hospice through fundraising and membership subscriptions.

At the most recent meeting - hosted by one of the club’s first members Eitex - people heard from Tracey Mearns from the Halfpenny Lane hospice.

She said: “It’s great when members get together in between actual Club 5 meetings, especially when attending or taking part in some of the fundraising events. Since the launch in November 2017 Club 5 has raised £10,054.51 - this funds an incare bedroom for four weeks.

“Community and helping each other is what we’re all about so it’s really rewarding when everyone shares our passion and gets involved. Together, local businesses really do make a difference to the work the hospice does and often find business opportunities too.”

The meeting heard from Dean Spencer, managing director of Eitex, who announced that the firm will be donating the first month of its new client JS Recruitment’s IT support payment to the hospice.

Representatives from JS Recruitment - also a Club 5 member - gave the final presentation of meeting. They spoke about the firm and what it does.

The meeting ended with a demonstration on complementary therapies that the hospice offers. The next meeting will be held on Thursday, September 6. Visit www.pwh.org.uk/club5 to register your interest.