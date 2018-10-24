New fence blocks access to park benches in Normanton

Two benches in Normanton are to be relocated after they were obstructed by a new fence.

The fence, which was erected last Friday, blocks access to the two benches on Castleford Road, alongside Haw Hill park.

The fence was constructed on Castleford Road, close to Haw Hill Park.

Several people took to social media to question the appearance of the fence, and to criticise its placement.

Audrey Hambleton said: “Should be kept open that bit. People like a sit down especially older people.”

A spokesperson for the Friends of Haw Hill Park confirmed that the voluntary group had taken over the benches and would be refurbishing them before replacing them in the park.

They said: “The friends group have not been involved with the new installation of fencing on Castleford Road.

“However on learning that the benches were being removed this week we have offered to refurbish them and place them in the Haw Hill park for public use and they are now in our possession.”

The fence was constructed as part of a project led by Normanton councillors as part of their Local Capital Grant funding programme.

The benches inside the fence will be removed, and a new bench will be installed close to the old library.