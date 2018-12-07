New Leeds Bradford Airport terminal gets the go-ahead - this is what it will look like

Plans to build a huge new terminal extension at Leeds Bradford Airport have been approved.

Leeds City Council have given the ambitious project full planning permission and work will begin next spring.

An artist's impression of the new terminal

The plans include:-

- A three-storey extension to the main building

- Larger immigration and baggage reclaim areas

- Improved departure gate facilities

- New food, drink and retail outlets

- Extra seating

- New boarding gates

- A 'pier' to replace the existing customer walkway

It is one of the biggest investments in the airport's history and will accommodate a planned increase in passenger numbers from four million to seven million by 2030.

Airport chief executive David Laws said:-

“This is fantastic news for the region’s passengers and the wider economy. With work scheduled to be complete in winter 2019/2020 we are increasing peak-time capacity to deliver a first class passenger experience and create an airport Yorkshire can be proud of."

“This will allow us to attract a greater range of airlines and support route development, which in turn will deliver additional international destinations that our business and leisure passengers’ desire.”

Once the new building is complete, works will then commence on re-modelling the existing terminal building to provide a new security central search area, enhanced check-in facilities, and a simplification of the customer journey through the existing departure lounge, which will also include new retail and food and drink offers.

The final phase will include the construction of a new pier, replacing the current passenger walkway with a two-storey structure, housing arrivals and ground level, and departures being processed at additional new boarding gates on the first floor.

The decision comes just a week after airline TUI announced they were axing six routes from Leeds Bradford Airport from summer 2019.