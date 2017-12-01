New lights shine bright for Christmas season

Castleford is twinkling ready for Christmas after its festive lights were turned on in a community celebration on Tuesday.

This year the town has new lights, including butterflies, stars and presents, thanks to an investment partnership between Wakefield Council and Castleford company Really Useful Products.

X Factor star Jack Walton joined local performers to entertain crowds at the switch on, which followed a Christmas market day with a funfair and donkey rides.

The council said: “We hope everyone agrees the lights look fantastic.”