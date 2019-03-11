New nightclub to open in Wakefield's former Kooky building

A new nightclub looks set to open in the building which formerly housed popular club Kooky.

According to their Instagram, Club Nocturno will open at 84-86 Westgate, the premises currently occupied by Kooky, on Friday, April 19, 2019.

Popular nightclub Kooky closed earlier this month after five years in business, but promised something "bigger and better" would return in their place.

Club Nocturno, which describes itself as a dance and night club, promises "a clubbing experience in Yorkshire like no other."

Photos shared on the business' social media appear to show the inside of the building undergoing renovation in preparation for April.