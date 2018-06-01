New phases for cycle path to link Castleford to Wakefield submitted

The next phases of the multi-million pound cycle path linking Castleford to Wakefield are being considered by planners.

The blueprints have been submitted to Wakefield Council’s planning committee to extend the pathway from Merewood Road in Cutsyke to near Scholey Hill.

As part of the West Yorkshire cycling network, the CityConnect programme, the application has been submitted transport charity, Sustrans.

The first phase was approved in 2014 with work starting last year linking Methley Bridge at Castleford and Fairies Hill Lock. The latest application seeks work to begin on phase, two, three and four.

West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s Transport Committee already approved the £1.85 million for the work.

Phase two would see a 730m stretch, consisting of a three-metre wide asphalt path, linking the River Calder to the path in Cutsyke.

The remaining phases would bypass the south side of Methley Junction before linking up with the Trans Pennine Tail, which leads to Wakefield.

Speaking after work started on the first phase in September, Coun Morley Matthew Morley, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for transport and highways, said: “The route will connect communities, provide a safe link to employment and training and will give residents and families the opportunity to enjoy their surrounding areas by either getting out on two wheels or by foot.”