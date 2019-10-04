New Sharlston play area gets a £40,000 refurbishment

A children’s play area in New Sharlston has reopened after a £40,000 refurbishment to install new equipment.

​Children are now able to enjoy the revamped playground, which features modern swings, slides, spinning and rocking apparatus.

The work has also included freshening up a ball wall, reviving a basketball hoop, putting in place new safety surfacing, a new bin, benches and signage and fencing to protect children as they play.

Funding has come through a Local Capital Grant allocation with match funding from Sharlston Parish Council and Wakefield Council.

Funds were also contributed back into the community from housing development agreements.

Coun Maureen Cummings, cabinet member for environment and communities at Wakefield Council, said: “It’s great that children and their parents will be able to enjoy this new and improved play area.

“This is a really good example of how the community, local councillors and the council are all working together so that we can access funding to improve life for local people. It also shows how communities can benefit from private sector developments.”

The Local Capital Grants programme sees £50,000 allocated, annually, to each of the council’s 21 wards to help fund projects that will look to improve the lives of its residents.

Ward councillors work closely with residents, voluntary and community groups to help identify projects which will then benefit their local communities.