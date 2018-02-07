New Teletubbies performance at Butlin’s will star Tiddlytubbies

The Teletubbies are returning to Butlin’s resorts for 2018 – and for the first time in a live show, they will be joined by the Tiddlytubbies,

“Teletubbies’ Big Play Date” is a 20-minute live performance featuring new music, with the chance for children to join in with a variety of fun games.

The Tiddlytubbies - eight smaller Teletubbies who regularly feature in the new TV series - will be joining the Teletubbies for part of their play-date.

Butlin’s managing director Dermot King said: “The Teletubbies proved hugely popular in 2017, not only with our younger guests but also with their parents – no doubt most of whom have very happy memories of them from their own childhood. We are delighted to welcome them back again for 2018, with a new show that will once again be fun and entertaining for the whole family.”

The show is included in the price of every family break at Butlin’s three seaside resorts: Bognor Regis, Minehead and Skegness. Visit www.butlins.com/teletubbies for more details.