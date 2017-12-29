New Year’s Day pharmacy opening times in Wakefield and NHS health guidance

People are being advised to check when their nearest pharmacy will be open on New Year’s Day.

NHS bosses have released a list of chemists’ opening times for January 1.

They have also urged people to stock up on medicines and make sure they have collected their repeat prescriptions of drugs.

On New Year’s Day Boots, on Upper Kirkgate, Wakefield, will be open from 10am-5pm.

Sainsbury’s, at Trinity Walk, will be open from 10am-4pm.

Asda, on Asdale Road, will be open from 10am-6pm.

Hughes Chemist, at Rycroft Primary Care Centre, Madeley Road, Havercroft, will be open from 9am-11am.

Exel Chemist, on High Street, Normanton, will be open from noon-2pm.

Asda on Leeds Road, Glass Houghton, will be open from 10am-6pm.

A spokesperson for NHS Wakefield Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) said: “For many, Christmas and New Year is a time for celebration and a chance to enjoy a break over the bank holidays, but whatever your plans, don’t let falling ill ruin your long weekend. Wakefield CCG is reminding people that a number of local pharmacies will be open over the bank holidays.

“This means that patients can still access healthcare advice and support for common conditions from trained health professionals when their own GP practice is closed.

“Pharmacists can offer advice on common ailments such as coughs, colds and aches and pains.”