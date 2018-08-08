Next Generation to launch Wakefield Asian Archive exhibition

Local community group Next Generation is launching the Wakefield Asian Archive with an exhibition and special event at West Yorkshire History Centre on Saturday, August 11.

The project, supported by the Heritage Lottery Fund, allowed young people from Next Generation to record the stories of their family and others in the Pakistani and Kashmiri community.

Spanning almost 70 years, the story starts with those who left their homeland and travelled many miles to Wakefield and how they settled here.

Visitors can enjoy arts and crafts, quizzes and refreshments at the free event, which will run from 10am to 3pm. There will also be an opportunity to find out more about the Wakefield Asian Archive and a chance to add more stories to the archive. The exhibition will run until October 24.

The picture shows wedding celebrations in Wakefield in the 1980s. Picture courtesy of Hanif Akbar.