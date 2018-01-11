NHS spent £5.5m on extra beds at Yorkshire hospitals

Spending on extra beds between March-September was revealed in a Freedom of Information request to NHS organisations:

York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust: £292,000

Leeds Teaching Hospitals NGHS Trust: £1.5m

Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust: £680,000

Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust: £705,000.

Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust: £557,000

Rotherham NHS Fuondation Trust: £401,000

Airedale NHS Foundatin Trust: £375,000

Barnsley Hospital NHS Foundation Trust: £956,000.