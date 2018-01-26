NHS trust found to be improving as recruitment drive gets underway

An NHS trust has made improvements after health inspectors issued a warning notice over staffing shortages and overcrowding.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) said standards had improved at Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs Pinderfields, Pontefract and Dewsbury hospitals.

Concerns were raised that there were not enough nurses to care for patients properly when inspectors visited in May and June last year.

Conditions were cramped on wards where extra beds had to be opened to cope with numbers, patients were stuck in hospital because of delayed assessments for social care and a lack of community beds. Mid Yorkshire was rated as “requires improvement” by the CQC.

The latest inspection found that staffing levels had improved and the use of extra beds reduced, but some wards still had fewer than 80 per cent of the required nurses.

The CQC’s Sandra Sutton said: “We saw that the trust had committed to an international recruitment campaign expected to result in increased staffing by late 2018.”

Mid Yorkshire chief executive Martin Barkley said: “The tangible improvements recognised by the CQC are the result of our thousands of hardworking staff who have together driven improvements for our patients.

“The CQC rightly highlight the on-going challenges we face and the further improvement we still need.

“In similar ways to most other NHS organisations, the trust has experienced difficulties in recruiting registered nurses, and we look forward to welcoming over 80 new healthcare assistants in the next few months.”