‘No boating or skiing for nature park’

A Nature reserve has moved to quash speculation that water sports are to be introduced on its lake.

Conversations on an Allerton Bywater Facebook page had caused quite a stir when it was suggested that, jet skiing, canoeing and boating were to be offered on the lake at St Aidan’s.

Some thought the shipping containers placed near the water were intending to be used to store the necessary equipment, or as changing rooms for those who often swim in the water.

The reserve is under the control of the RSPB, and site manager Darren Starkey was quick to dismiss the claims.

He said: “I think the original post was a bit of a joke and people have cottoned on to that.

“Those two cabins in question - one’s for storage and the other’s for our staff and volunteers. Some people do swim in the lake, and while we don’t advise that, we certainly won’t be allowing any boats or jet skis or windsurfing on there.

“At the end of the day, it is a nature reserve.”

The park is former open cast coalmining land which ceased in 2002. It was taken on by the RSPB in 2013 to encourage wildlife to the site.