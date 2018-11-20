No deal struck in Featherstone Academy rugby row

Talks are ongoing between Featherstone Rovers and Featherstone Academy after fears that the school planned to replace rugby league with rugby union.

Parents raised concerns that PE classes for pupils at Featherstone Academy were being switched for union in a break with tradition opposed by nearly 2,500 people who signed a petition, set up by parent Andrew Bell.

Featherstone Rovers, which provides rugby league training at the school, held talks with the school last week to try to resolve the dispute.

But a spokesman for the club said: "No decision has been made and further talks will be held."

After the petition gathered momentum, Featherstone’s headteacher, Wesley Bush, said there were no plans to discontinue rugby league and the school intended to provide both codes.

The Express has approached Featherstone Academy for comment on the ongoing talks.