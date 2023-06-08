News you can trust since 1852
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Update on Pope Francis’ health after emergency three-hour operation
Met Office issues amber warm weather across UK
British girl, 3 among those stabbed in knife attack in Annecy, France
Two children in life-threatening condition after knife attack
14-year-old who died following ‘isolated incident’ at school is named
Green Party’s only MP to stand down at next election

Normanton business to open new 'centre of excellence' in Wakefield

The opening of a new engineering and training centre in Wakefield aims to bring even more skilled jobs to the area.
By Veronica BrophyContributor
Published 8th Jun 2023, 18:00 BST- 1 min read
The company has a number of job opportunities available, which include full training for successful applicants.The company has a number of job opportunities available, which include full training for successful applicants.
The company has a number of job opportunities available, which include full training for successful applicants.

Access Hire’s, new 20,000 sq ft facility will be opening shortly in the area and is part of the firm’s ongoing investment in infrastructure and people to support its next phase of growth.

The premises on Avenue Lodeve, South Kirkby, will be a centre of excellence, aiming to deliver ‘market-leading service levels for Access Hire’s assets as well as training customers’ and its own staff to use them safely from a compliance perspective.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The company is a popular leaser and hirer of mobile platforms and cherry pickers.

Access Hire Nationwide operates the UK’s largest and newest fleet of MEWPs/cherry pickers for hire or lease.Access Hire Nationwide operates the UK’s largest and newest fleet of MEWPs/cherry pickers for hire or lease.
Access Hire Nationwide operates the UK’s largest and newest fleet of MEWPs/cherry pickers for hire or lease.
Most Popular

Access Hire is also part of the Kelling Group, a Normanton-based company which is a building equipment hire service, employing over 200 people.

Stephen Moore, Kelling Group CEO, said: “We’re looking for enthusiastic people in a variety of roles who would like to be part of a growing, dynamic business.”

“Our people deliver the exceptional service for which we’re known, so continuing to invest in our team is of the utmost importance. We support our people by offering full training, including fully supported apprenticeships, as well as providing a comprehensive package of attractive employee benefits.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ten roles are available at the new facility include workshop and platform engineers.

For those who are interested in applying, the firm is accepting applications now.

The new centre will also host an open day where anyone interested can meet the team and discuss opportunities available.

Read More
Petrol station and convenience store to be built in Pontefract
Related topics:WakefieldNormanton