Normanton business to open new 'centre of excellence' in Wakefield
Access Hire’s, new 20,000 sq ft facility will be opening shortly in the area and is part of the firm’s ongoing investment in infrastructure and people to support its next phase of growth.
The premises on Avenue Lodeve, South Kirkby, will be a centre of excellence, aiming to deliver ‘market-leading service levels for Access Hire’s assets as well as training customers’ and its own staff to use them safely from a compliance perspective.
The company is a popular leaser and hirer of mobile platforms and cherry pickers.
Access Hire is also part of the Kelling Group, a Normanton-based company which is a building equipment hire service, employing over 200 people.
Stephen Moore, Kelling Group CEO, said: “We’re looking for enthusiastic people in a variety of roles who would like to be part of a growing, dynamic business.”
“Our people deliver the exceptional service for which we’re known, so continuing to invest in our team is of the utmost importance. We support our people by offering full training, including fully supported apprenticeships, as well as providing a comprehensive package of attractive employee benefits.”
Ten roles are available at the new facility include workshop and platform engineers.
For those who are interested in applying, the firm is accepting applications now.
The new centre will also host an open day where anyone interested can meet the team and discuss opportunities available.