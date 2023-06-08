The company has a number of job opportunities available, which include full training for successful applicants.

Access Hire’s, new 20,000 sq ft facility will be opening shortly in the area and is part of the firm’s ongoing investment in infrastructure and people to support its next phase of growth.

The premises on Avenue Lodeve, South Kirkby, will be a centre of excellence, aiming to deliver ‘market-leading service levels for Access Hire’s assets as well as training customers’ and its own staff to use them safely from a compliance perspective.

The company is a popular leaser and hirer of mobile platforms and cherry pickers.

Access Hire Nationwide operates the UK’s largest and newest fleet of MEWPs/cherry pickers for hire or lease.

Access Hire is also part of the Kelling Group, a Normanton-based company which is a building equipment hire service, employing over 200 people.

Stephen Moore, Kelling Group CEO, said: “We’re looking for enthusiastic people in a variety of roles who would like to be part of a growing, dynamic business.”

“Our people deliver the exceptional service for which we’re known, so continuing to invest in our team is of the utmost importance. We support our people by offering full training, including fully supported apprenticeships, as well as providing a comprehensive package of attractive employee benefits.”

Ten roles are available at the new facility include workshop and platform engineers.

For those who are interested in applying, the firm is accepting applications now.