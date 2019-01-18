Normanton church gets go-ahead for conversion

A church has been given permission to turn part of its building into a ‘community hub’.

Normanton Baptist Church put together a plan to re-design its base on High Street, including a new entrance lobby, five community rooms, catering facilities and an extension of a first-floor mezzanine into the community hall.

A fire in 2009 destroyed parts of the building, and although it has been put back into use there is a section which has not been used since.

Wakefield Council’s planning department gave the new plans the go-ahead.