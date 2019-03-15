Ducks in a flap as they fly off course and land in Wakefield city centre

It really is windy out there and these ducks look to have veered a bit off course this morning.

The pair of ducks were spotted sitting around in the middle of the fountain in the Bull Ring.

Whether they're waiting for the water fountain to be switched, or have just lost their way, who knows!

The gusty winds are set to be here to stay throughout today and tonight in Wakefield with showers, rain and sleet.

It doesn't look great tomorrow either as it's forecast persistent rain with some sleet. Winds will become strong.

The weekend will end breezy on Sunday with blustery showers, sunny spells with overnight frost likely.

Monday should be milder with sunny spells and winds easing.